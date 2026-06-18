Retail-heavy stocks outpace institutional favourites amid war-driven volatility

Stocks where retail investors are the largest non-promoter shareholders have outperformed those dominated by mutual funds or foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) since the West Asia war began.
Stocks where retail investors are the largest non-promoter shareholders have outperformed those dominated by mutual funds or foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) since the West Asia war began.
A Mint analysis shows that companies where retail investors are the dominant non-promoter shareholders have delivered a median return of 6.4% since 27 February, the last trading day before the war broke out. That compares with 4.1% for mutual fund-dominated companies and 3.7% for FPI-heavy firms.
A Mint analysis shows that companies where retail investors are the dominant non-promoter shareholders have delivered a median return of 6.4% since 27 February, the last trading day before the war broke out. That compares with 4.1% for mutual fund-dominated companies and 3.7% for FPI-heavy firms.
Market sentiment has rebounded this week following an improvement in the geopolitical backdrop. The shift in sentiment has revived appetite for riskier equities. What began as a war-led risk-off phase has moved towards cautious optimism, with the US and Iran reaching an interim understanding to halt hostilities and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude has also slipped below $80 a barrel, easing a key risk for India.
Since the war broke out, Sensex has declined 5.5%. The BSE SmallCap index has gained 12.6% and the BSE MidCap index has risen 3.1%, while the BSE LargeCap index has fallen 3.4%.
Retail-heavy companies, which are predominantly concentrated in the mid- and small-cap universe, have benefited the most from the recovery as investors priced in growing hopes of a diplomatic resolution.
Sharper fall, faster recovery
The outperformance comes after a steeper correction in the March quarter (Q4FY2026). Retail-dominated companies fell 21.7% on a median basis, compared with declines of 15.3% for MF-heavy companies and 14.5% for FPI-dominated firms.
That deeper selloff appears to have set the stage for a stronger recovery. Since March-end, retail-led stocks have gained 24.7%, comfortably ahead of the 15.9% rise in MF-dominated companies and the 16.8% gain in FPI-heavy stocks.
"It is a combination of both retail investor confidence and a rebound in risk appetite, as market valuations have become more attractive,” said Naveen Vyas, senior vice-president at Anand Rathi Global Finance. “The outperformance of retail-heavy stocks in the mid- and small-cap space was driven by a sharper recovery in prices once sentiment improved, as these were the stocks that had corrected the most during the March quarter. That said, the sustainability of this outperformance will depend on earnings delivery and valuations rather than sentiment alone," he added.
Red zone
The recovery has also been wider in retail-dominated stocks. Only 34% of companies in this basket remain in losses since the war began, compared with 40% of MF-dominated companies and 42% of FPI-led firms.
In absolute terms, 201 of the 583 companies where retail investors are the largest non-promoter shareholders are still trading below their pre-war levels. This compares with 120 of 301 MF-dominated companies and 89 of 213 FPI-heavy companies. A total of 1,097 BSE-listed stocks were analysed.
Despite having the largest universe, retail-led companies have the lowest proportion of stocks still in losses. The rebound has been broader across the retail basket, rather than concentrated in a handful of large gainers.
Ravi Singh, chief research officer at Master Capital Services, said investors should avoid interpreting the rebound purely as a sign of retail conviction. "The bigger driver is mean reversion. Stocks that fall more during corrections often recover faster when sentiment improves. Domestic flows have become an important stabilising force, but investors should be careful about drawing long-term conclusions from short-term rebounds," he said.
The sectoral drift
Shareholding trends suggest retail investors increased exposure to several stocks that subsequently outperformed. Among them, 41% recorded a sequential rise in retail ownership during the March quarter and also generated positive returns since the war began.
But the trend was stronger among mutual fund-backed companies: 63.5% saw an increase in MF ownership and positive post-war returns. In the FPI-dominated basket, the figure stood at 43%.
More than one-third of the retail-backed winners came from capital goods, metals, pharmaceuticals and chemicals. The sector mix suggests retail participation extended beyond speculative trades and was concentrated in areas benefiting from expectations of domestic demand recovery, capital expenditure spending and relatively resilient earnings.
"Retail-dominated companies offer growth potential and domestic resilience, but they also carry higher risk. If macro conditions deteriorate, the same enthusiasm that drove the rebound can reverse quickly. Investors should focus on quality businesses, diversification and earnings visibility rather than chasing momentum," said Singh.