An unlikely trio that has captivated retail investors
Mayur Bhalerao , Niti Kiran 7 min read 15 Nov 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Summary
- From a state-owned power company to a penny stock and a Maharatna enterprise, a surprising bunch of stocks attracted retail investors in the July-September quarter.
What do a state-run power behemoth, a humble penny stock, and a Maharatna enterprise have in common? These stocks are among a handful that have not only attracted retail investors in hordes in 2024 so far, but have also outdone themselves on this metric in each successive quarter.
