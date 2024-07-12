Retail investors and the draw of options trading, and why regulators are worried
Summary
- The buying of options by individual investors increased threefold a year after the pandemic, given that these instruments are a lot cheaper than futures, although the scope for profitability is dim. The trend continues unabated nevertheless, leaving both Sebi and RBI concerned.
MUMBAI : The high risks involved in options trading haven’t deterred individual investors from dabbling in the market despite regulators expressing concerns over their excessive participation in an instrument with a low scope for profitability.