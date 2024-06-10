Retail investors outplay FIIs, MFs on 4 June
Summary
- Retail investors were net buyers of ₹47,180 crore worth of shares in FY24 and ₹49,206 crore in FY23, NSE data shows
Mumbai: Retail investors, who buy and sell shares directly, are getting smarter. In a rare instance, they outsmarted domestic and foreign investors in trading strategy in the run up to and on election results day on 4 June. Retail investors include individuals, Hindu undivided family, NRIs, proprietorship and partnership firms, and limited liability partnership firms.