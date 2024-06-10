Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Retail investors outplay FIIs, MFs on 4 June

Retail investors outplay FIIs, MFs on 4 June

Ram Sahgal

  • Retail investors were net buyers of 47,180 crore worth of shares in FY24 and 49,206 crore in FY23, NSE data shows

The Nifty has rallied 6.4% to a new closing high of 23,290.5 from Tuesday through Friday, potentially giving stellar returns to retail. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: Retail investors, who buy and sell shares directly, are getting smarter. In a rare instance, they outsmarted domestic and foreign investors in trading strategy in the run up to and on election results day on 4 June. Retail investors include individuals, Hindu undivided family, NRIs, proprietorship and partnership firms, and limited liability partnership firms.

Mumbai: Retail investors, who buy and sell shares directly, are getting smarter. In a rare instance, they outsmarted domestic and foreign investors in trading strategy in the run up to and on election results day on 4 June. Retail investors include individuals, Hindu undivided family, NRIs, proprietorship and partnership firms, and limited liability partnership firms.

When the exit polls on Saturday, 1 June predicted a landslide victory for the BJP-led NDA, the markets closed higher by 3.25% on Monday 3 June, fuelled by foreign portfolio investor or FPI inflows of 6,617.32 crore and mutual fund purchases of 3,072.85 crore, NSE data reveals.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

When the exit polls on Saturday, 1 June predicted a landslide victory for the BJP-led NDA, the markets closed higher by 3.25% on Monday 3 June, fuelled by foreign portfolio investor or FPI inflows of 6,617.32 crore and mutual fund purchases of 3,072.85 crore, NSE data reveals.

However, retail investors net sold shares worth 8,587.5 crore on 3 June instead of their usual practice of buying on the rise.

The next day, when the actual counting showed the BJP unable to secure a simple majority, the market tanked almost 6% to 21,884.50, and FPIs and MFs net sold shares worth a combined 18,760 crore.

Read this: Sell sell? Why the market doesn’t like the poll results

Again, retail net purchased shares worth 21,178.94 crore , the data shows, staying true to the adage of buying on a low.

“Direct retail tends to enter last and exit first, so this is a sea change to see them execute a smart strategy , outplaying MFs and FPIs," said S.K. Joshi , executive director of Khambatta Securities.

Agreed Alok Churiwala, managing director, Churiwala Securities, who said that retail investors now included “a smarter and younger lot who are more adept at investing than the typical retail investor of the previous decade and earlier".

On smaller rival BSE, too, direct retail purchased a net 1,656.53 crore on Tuesday and sold 2,245 crore over the next three days.

The smart investor

It is well known that markets recovered from Wednesday as it became clear that Narendra Modi would lead the national democratic alliance (NDA), which had won 290 seats, to form the new coalition government at the centre.

The Nifty has rallied 6.4% to a new closing high of 23,290.5 from Tuesday through Friday, potentially giving stellar returns to retail investors.

The category-wise turnover for 5-7 June was unavailable on NSE at the time of writing, but analysts believe that retail investors could be sitting on significant profits if the shares they purchased multiplied by value.

Also read: Will markets' focus turn to earnings, finally?

Churiwala said that data release by the exchanges would reveal whether retail investors had booked profits in the rest of the week when markets rose on fresh buying and short covering of derivatives bets by FIIs.

Retail investors were net buyers of 47,180 crore worth of shares in FY24 and 49,206 crore in FY23, NSE data shows. FIIs were net buyers of 2.08 trillion in FY24 and net sellers of 37,632 crore in FY23. The figures for DIIs, including mutual funds, stood at (net buys of) 2.09 trillion (FY24) and 2.56 trillion in the preceding fiscal.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.