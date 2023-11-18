Retail investors prefer options trading over multibagger stocks in last 13 years: Here's what trends indicate
The massive boom in derivates trading came after stock exchanges changed some options contracts to facilitate quicker and cheaper bets as online retail trading platforms rose significantly.
Retail investors in India have shown a greater interest in options trading rather than multibagger stocks in the last 13 years, with the explosive growth of stock options in derivates market, indicated recent data from google trends from 2009 to 2023.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started