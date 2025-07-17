Retail investors are walking the wire. Sebi should let VCs join the show.
Summary
It might be more useful to see Jane Street episode as India’s shoe-shine-boy-offering-stock-tips moment, and remove the restriction on venture capital (VC) funds raising money from the public.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) recently found that Wall Street financial firm Jane Street Capital had manipulated the cash and forward markets, fleeced hapless Indian investors, and made millions of dollars.
