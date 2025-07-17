India has the talent to produce this. Indians are constrained by collapsing bridges, roads that are unsure whether to self-identify as roads or impromptu swimming pools; thousands of laws that can innocuously be breached to send the violator to prison; deficient access to institutional capital; a tradition that deems risk-taking as illegitimate for all but a tiny group; a culture that discourages new knowledge by holding all knowledge to be finite and contained in the scriptures; a hierarchical social structure that makes the questioning of established authority sacrilege; an education system that privileges rote learning and grades, while shunning critical thinking; and an R&D outlay of just 0.64% of gross domestic product (GDP).