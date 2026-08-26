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Retail investors return to stocks as IPO appetite cools in FY27

Mayur Bhalerao
3 min read26 Aug 2026, 09:54 AM IST
Of the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>46,187 crore combined retail equity investment in FY27 so far, nearly 85% went into the secondary market.
Of the ₹46,187 crore combined retail equity investment in FY27 so far, nearly 85% went into the secondary market.(Pexel)
Summary

Retail investors have sharply increased their purchases of listed stocks in FY27, reversing FY26’s IPO-heavy trend as better valuations and a thin supply of compelling new issues reshape equity flows.

Gift this article

Retail investors are shifting their direct equity allocations back towards listed stocks in FY27, reversing the unusual pattern seen last year, when they sold shares in the secondary market but continued to invest in initial public offerings (IPOs).

Retail investors are shifting their direct equity allocations back towards listed stocks in FY27, reversing the unusual pattern seen last year, when they sold shares in the secondary market but continued to invest in initial public offerings (IPOs).

Individual investors bought a net 39,053 crore worth of secondary-market shares in the NSE cash market during FY27 so far, compared with a net outflow of 5,803 crore in the whole of FY26, according to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Individual investors bought a net 39,053 crore worth of secondary-market shares in the NSE cash market during FY27 so far, compared with a net outflow of 5,803 crore in the whole of FY26, according to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Their primary-market investment, meanwhile, stood at 7,134 crore during FY27 so far, substantially lower than the 42,608 crore deployed in the previous financial year.

The contrast points to a clear shift in the source of retail equity flows. Of the combined net investment of 46,187 crore in FY27 so far, nearly 85% has gone into the secondary market. In FY26, primary-market purchases more than offset the selling of listed shares, leaving individuals with an overall net equity investment of 36,805 crore.

Also Read | Mutual funds turn to large-caps as FPIs retreat, retail shifts bets

Notably, combined retail investment in the first four months of FY27, for which data was available, is already about 25% higher than the amount invested across the whole of FY26. The difference, however, lies in where that money is being deployed.

Old patterns

The current allocation marks a return to the trend prevailing before FY26. Individual investors were net buyers of listed shares in every financial year between FY21 and FY25.

Their secondary-market purchases reached 1.25 trillion in FY25, alongside 34,336 crore invested in the primary market. FY26 interrupted that trend as individuals turned net sellers of listed stocks even as their investment in new issues rose to 42,608 crore.

Improved opportunities in selected listed companies following the market correction earlier in 2026, along with a limited supply of attractive IPOs, appear to have encouraged the latest shift.

Gurpreet Sidana, chief executive officer of InCred Markets, said “Both factors were contributing to the change. Valuations have become more reasonable in selected parts of the secondary market, while the IPO market has lacked a consistent supply of large, high-quality issues offering compelling risk-reward.”

“The current shift should not be seen simply as investors moving away from IPOs. It reflects limited compelling IPO opportunities and better risk-reward in selected listed companies, particularly in the mid- and small-cap segments,” he added. “In short, retail investors are not moving away from equities; they are becoming more selective about where they deploy their capital.”

IPO slowdown

The weakness in primary-market deployment becomes clearer when viewed across financial years. Mainboard IPOs mobilized 32,442.57 crore in FY27 so far, equivalent to just 18% of the 1.79 trillion raised during FY26.

SME IPOs, meanwhile, raised 2,786.67 crore, roughly a quarter of the 10,955.09 crore mobilized in the previous financial year.

Also Read | Pulse of the Street: Cyclicals buck weak market as FPI inflows hit 23-month high

Retail participation nevertheless strengthened in the IPOs that reached the market. Retail individual investors accounted for 29% of mainboard IPO allocations in FY27 so far, up from 23% in FY26. Meanwhile, the share of qualified institutional buyers declined to 53% from 62% over the same period, according to NSE latest report.

Santosh Meena, head of research at Swastika Investmart Ltd, said “The thin supply of compelling IPOs was the bigger catalyst for the rotation, although opportunities in listed stocks also contributed. Secondary-market opportunity also helped, as buyers selectively accumulated after prior selling and in relatively attractive names, but the primary drought was the bigger catalyst for the rotation.”

Healthy pipeline

The IPO pipeline, however, remains substantial. According to Prime Database, companies planning to raise 2.65 trillion have received Sebi approval and their clearances remain valid. Draft offer documents for issues worth another 2.02 trillion are awaiting regulatory approval.

Also Read | FPIs are back in India. Their bets show they’re still not sold

Together, these issues represent a visible pipeline of about 4.66 trillion, more than 13 times the 35,229 crore raised through mainboard and SME IPOs in FY27 so far. If a meaningful portion of this pipeline reaches the market, it could again draw retail money away from listed stocks.

Meena therefore cautioned against viewing the current allocation pattern as permanent. “This pattern suggests the preference for listed stocks is tactical rather than structural; a stronger pipeline of large, well-priced fresh-issue IPOs has historically pulled retail money back into the primary market and could do so again,” he said.

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Meet the Author

Mayur Bhalerao

Mayur Bhalerao is a markets reporter at Mint with around 12 years of experience across finance and mRead more

edia. His coverage focuses on Indian equities, IPOs and broader market trends, tracking developments across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks as well as shifts in investor behaviour among retail investors, mutual funds and foreign portfolio investors.<br><br>Mayur’s reporting emphasises data-driven analysis of market movements, valuations and sectoral trends. He uses shareholding disclosures, financial filings and market data to explain developments on Dalal Street and examine how global events and domestic policy changes—including geopolitical tensions, crude oil prices and regulatory decisions—shape Indian equities and investor sentiment.<br><br>He regularly uses financial databases such as the Bloomberg terminal and Capitaline to produce data-intensive stories, analysing company disclosures, ownership patterns and sectoral trends across both Indian and global markets. He also supports colleagues in the newsroom by providing database-driven insights and market data analysis that help strengthen broader market coverage.<br><br>Before joining Mint, Mayur worked at Informist Media Pvt Ltd., a leading financial newswire, where he developed his expertise in financial journalism in a specialised markets newsroom.

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HomeMarketsStock MarketsRetail investors return to stocks as IPO appetite cools in FY27

Retail investors return to stocks as IPO appetite cools in FY27

Mayur Bhalerao
3 min read26 Aug 2026, 09:54 AM IST
Of the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>46,187 crore combined retail equity investment in FY27 so far, nearly 85% went into the secondary market.
Of the ₹46,187 crore combined retail equity investment in FY27 so far, nearly 85% went into the secondary market.(Pexel)
Summary

Retail investors have sharply increased their purchases of listed stocks in FY27, reversing FY26’s IPO-heavy trend as better valuations and a thin supply of compelling new issues reshape equity flows.

Gift this article

Retail investors are shifting their direct equity allocations back towards listed stocks in FY27, reversing the unusual pattern seen last year, when they sold shares in the secondary market but continued to invest in initial public offerings (IPOs).

Retail investors are shifting their direct equity allocations back towards listed stocks in FY27, reversing the unusual pattern seen last year, when they sold shares in the secondary market but continued to invest in initial public offerings (IPOs).

Individual investors bought a net 39,053 crore worth of secondary-market shares in the NSE cash market during FY27 so far, compared with a net outflow of 5,803 crore in the whole of FY26, according to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Individual investors bought a net 39,053 crore worth of secondary-market shares in the NSE cash market during FY27 so far, compared with a net outflow of 5,803 crore in the whole of FY26, according to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Their primary-market investment, meanwhile, stood at 7,134 crore during FY27 so far, substantially lower than the 42,608 crore deployed in the previous financial year.

The contrast points to a clear shift in the source of retail equity flows. Of the combined net investment of 46,187 crore in FY27 so far, nearly 85% has gone into the secondary market. In FY26, primary-market purchases more than offset the selling of listed shares, leaving individuals with an overall net equity investment of 36,805 crore.

Also Read | Mutual funds turn to large-caps as FPIs retreat, retail shifts bets

Notably, combined retail investment in the first four months of FY27, for which data was available, is already about 25% higher than the amount invested across the whole of FY26. The difference, however, lies in where that money is being deployed.

Old patterns

The current allocation marks a return to the trend prevailing before FY26. Individual investors were net buyers of listed shares in every financial year between FY21 and FY25.

Their secondary-market purchases reached 1.25 trillion in FY25, alongside 34,336 crore invested in the primary market. FY26 interrupted that trend as individuals turned net sellers of listed stocks even as their investment in new issues rose to 42,608 crore.

Improved opportunities in selected listed companies following the market correction earlier in 2026, along with a limited supply of attractive IPOs, appear to have encouraged the latest shift.

Gurpreet Sidana, chief executive officer of InCred Markets, said “Both factors were contributing to the change. Valuations have become more reasonable in selected parts of the secondary market, while the IPO market has lacked a consistent supply of large, high-quality issues offering compelling risk-reward.”

“The current shift should not be seen simply as investors moving away from IPOs. It reflects limited compelling IPO opportunities and better risk-reward in selected listed companies, particularly in the mid- and small-cap segments,” he added. “In short, retail investors are not moving away from equities; they are becoming more selective about where they deploy their capital.”

IPO slowdown

The weakness in primary-market deployment becomes clearer when viewed across financial years. Mainboard IPOs mobilized 32,442.57 crore in FY27 so far, equivalent to just 18% of the 1.79 trillion raised during FY26.

SME IPOs, meanwhile, raised 2,786.67 crore, roughly a quarter of the 10,955.09 crore mobilized in the previous financial year.

Also Read | Pulse of the Street: Cyclicals buck weak market as FPI inflows hit 23-month high

Retail participation nevertheless strengthened in the IPOs that reached the market. Retail individual investors accounted for 29% of mainboard IPO allocations in FY27 so far, up from 23% in FY26. Meanwhile, the share of qualified institutional buyers declined to 53% from 62% over the same period, according to NSE latest report.

Santosh Meena, head of research at Swastika Investmart Ltd, said “The thin supply of compelling IPOs was the bigger catalyst for the rotation, although opportunities in listed stocks also contributed. Secondary-market opportunity also helped, as buyers selectively accumulated after prior selling and in relatively attractive names, but the primary drought was the bigger catalyst for the rotation.”

Healthy pipeline

The IPO pipeline, however, remains substantial. According to Prime Database, companies planning to raise 2.65 trillion have received Sebi approval and their clearances remain valid. Draft offer documents for issues worth another 2.02 trillion are awaiting regulatory approval.

Also Read | FPIs are back in India. Their bets show they’re still not sold

Together, these issues represent a visible pipeline of about 4.66 trillion, more than 13 times the 35,229 crore raised through mainboard and SME IPOs in FY27 so far. If a meaningful portion of this pipeline reaches the market, it could again draw retail money away from listed stocks.

Meena therefore cautioned against viewing the current allocation pattern as permanent. “This pattern suggests the preference for listed stocks is tactical rather than structural; a stronger pipeline of large, well-priced fresh-issue IPOs has historically pulled retail money back into the primary market and could do so again,” he said.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mayur Bhalerao

Mayur Bhalerao is a markets reporter at Mint with around 12 years of experience across finance and mRead more

edia. His coverage focuses on Indian equities, IPOs and broader market trends, tracking developments across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks as well as shifts in investor behaviour among retail investors, mutual funds and foreign portfolio investors.<br><br>Mayur’s reporting emphasises data-driven analysis of market movements, valuations and sectoral trends. He uses shareholding disclosures, financial filings and market data to explain developments on Dalal Street and examine how global events and domestic policy changes—including geopolitical tensions, crude oil prices and regulatory decisions—shape Indian equities and investor sentiment.<br><br>He regularly uses financial databases such as the Bloomberg terminal and Capitaline to produce data-intensive stories, analysing company disclosures, ownership patterns and sectoral trends across both Indian and global markets. He also supports colleagues in the newsroom by providing database-driven insights and market data analysis that help strengthen broader market coverage.<br><br>Before joining Mint, Mayur worked at Informist Media Pvt Ltd., a leading financial newswire, where he developed his expertise in financial journalism in a specialised markets newsroom.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsRetail investors return to stocks as IPO appetite cools in FY27
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