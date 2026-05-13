Individual investors sharpen focus on large-cap giants

India’s retail investors turned selective in the March quarter, funnelling money into a narrow set of large-cap banking, metals, energy and technology stocks even as broader market participation weakened amid persistent volatility.
A Mint analysis of shareholding data for 4,489 BSE-listed companies showed that only about a quarter of listed firms witnessed a rise in retail investor participation during Q4FY26, while nearly 70% saw a decline in retail ownership.
Among the biggest beneficiaries were private sector lender HDFC Bank Ltd and state-run miner Hindustan Copper Ltd, which together added nearly 1.1 million new retail investors between December and March quarters.
Individuals holding nominal share capital up to ₹2 lakh are categorized as retail investors.
“The rise in retail holdings in large-cap stocks such as HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Hindustan Copper reflects that retail investors have become more selective and defensive, with a clear preference for fundamentally strong companies offering stable earnings growth and healthy balance sheets,” said Naveen Vyas, senior vice president, Anand Rathi Global Finance.