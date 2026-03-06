The Iran conflict has raised panic among retail direct investors who prefer investing in small and midcap stocks (Smids) and trading directly on the markets, unlike their mutual fund counterparts.
The Smids trap: How geopolitical tensions exposed retail’s riskiest bets
SummaryInvestors with a bias for small and midcap stocks for earning quick and outsized returns press the panic button first as conflict widens.
