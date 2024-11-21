Why retail investors continue to root for the underdogs
Summary
- FOMO and a rewarding run so far could be driving individual investors to continue taking risky bets in a volatile market. But markets cycle through phases of greed and fear. How will retail investors respond to an extended period of market distress?
India’s retail investor landscape is undergoing a dramatic transformation. While a diverse range of stocks has captured the fancy of individuals fishing in the equity markets, the mid-cap and small-cap segment—perceived as riskier but with higher potential returns—remains a key draw.