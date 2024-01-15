Markets
Retail option sellers burn fingers as tech results surprise
Summary
- Sellers of call options took up the huge bets on expectations that IT companies’ earnings would disappoint
Retail traders who took huge punts ahead of the tech pack results are in for serious trouble if they don’t hold the underlying stocks, market analysts said.
