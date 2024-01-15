Retail option sellers burn fingers as tech results surprise

The pain felt by retail investors solely punting on the results is borne by the Infosys 1500 call option contract expiring on 25 January. On 11 January, the option had an open or outstanding position —a measure of money flowing into the market—of 2,754,000 shares, while the price of the contract was ₹57 a share. As the company posted results after market hours on Thursday, the sellers could close out their contracts only the next day, by which time its price had more than doubled to close at ₹121 apiece. The open position plunged to 1,593,000 shares the next day.