Retail stock market investors seem to be smarter this time around

Mr. Market during the week continued its overall optimism wherein broader indices outperformed Nifty50 by 2-2.5%. India Inc. and the economy have been surreally gripped by the pandemic which has led to a new wave of fundraising by corporates. It is reported that the year 2020 will emerge as the best year on record for share sales by corporates. As an unusual occurrence, public sector lenders have also laid out plans to access secondary markets for capital to shore up their liquidity levels in case of any contingencies. But given the buoyancy and vast amounts of fund raising, markets seem to be trading near rocky waters. Taking clues from rise in F&O ban list, the list too advocates dangers going ahead. Since we are in a perilous zone, traders are advised to ride the tide with caution until it turns.

Mr. Market during the week continued its overall optimism wherein broader indices outperformed Nifty50 by 2-2.5%. India Inc. and the economy have been surreally gripped by the pandemic which has led to a new wave of fundraising by corporates. It is reported that the year 2020 will emerge as the best year on record for share sales by corporates. As an unusual occurrence, public sector lenders have also laid out plans to access secondary markets for capital to shore up their liquidity levels in case of any contingencies. But given the buoyancy and vast amounts of fund raising, markets seem to be trading near rocky waters. Taking clues from rise in F&O ban list, the list too advocates dangers going ahead. Since we are in a perilous zone, traders are advised to ride the tide with caution until it turns.

Retail investors seem to be smarter this time around as they continue to sell equities, busting the myth of them buying high and selling equities at lower levels. They have also increased exposure to debt mutual funds in these euphoric times and reduced their exposure to equity mutual funds. Meanwhile, FPIs have changed their stance and have become net buyers in Indian equities in August. Only time will tell who wins the battle between FPIs and retail investors. Earnings performance of second quarter would be closely watched to understand visibility in corporate earnings and if the momentum sustains, market may witness new highs, else sharp correction going ahead may be experienced, odds of which are higher.

Retail investors seem to be smarter this time around as they continue to sell equities, busting the myth of them buying high and selling equities at lower levels. They have also increased exposure to debt mutual funds in these euphoric times and reduced their exposure to equity mutual funds. Meanwhile, FPIs have changed their stance and have become net buyers in Indian equities in August. Only time will tell who wins the battle between FPIs and retail investors. Earnings performance of second quarter would be closely watched to understand visibility in corporate earnings and if the momentum sustains, market may witness new highs, else sharp correction going ahead may be experienced, odds of which are higher. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

On commodities, gold and silver experienced huge sell-off amidst the optimism this week. Despite, the fresh stimulus from all quarters these precious metals saw a dip of 5-15%. Similar kind of sell-offs in equities may be witnessed too. It is understood that markets may have registered tops and any weakness may indicate a possibility of a sell off in equities. By the close of the week, Nifty50 turned red indicating weakness and a retest of 10900 could be possible if the downward momentum builds further. On the upside resistance is placed at 11380. However, a downside break of 10900 will suggest reversal of uptrend and high possibility of sharp correction thereafter.

Hence, going ahead investors should remain cautious. In fact, there could be sectoral rotations with sectors such as Infra and NBFCs witnessing an inflow of money while defensives such as FMCG, IT would remain under pressure. Mid and small caps could experience a final bout of upmove while the benchmark indices might face some pressure. It is best if traders and investors brace up their disciplinary skills and opt for a stock specific approach during these risky times. Nifty50 closed the week at 11,178.4, down by 0.3%.

Nirali Shah is senior research analyst at Samco Securities