Markets
Some retail stocks are defying gravity. It’s best to avoid them.
Summary
- The valuations of Trent, Jubilant Foodworks, and Avenue Supermarts in particular factor in an unrealistic pace of growth.
Indian retailer Trent reported a strong set of numbers in the June quarter. The company's new Zudio outlets, which cater to budget-conscious consumers, have been a resounding success.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more