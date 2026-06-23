Retail traders may have lost over ₹1 trillion in F&O again in FY26

Despite a slew of regulatory measures to curb unbridled retail speculation, losses incurred by individual traders in equity derivatives (largely options) are likely to have remained elevated in fiscal year 2026 (FY26), per two brokers who submitted client-level profit and loss ledgers to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) this April.
While Sebi's curbs may have impacted participation of smaller players in the equity options segment, the quantum of losses incurred by individual traders in FY26 is likely to remain in line with the ₹1.05 trillion lost in FY25.
According to Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey, an analysis of retail losses in the derivatives segment is expected to be released in July, Mint reported last week.
A Sebi study published in July 2025 showed that 8.7 million of 9.6 million individual traders lost a combined ₹1.05 trillion in FY25.