Retail traders may have lost over ₹1 trillion in F&O again in FY26

Despite a slew of regulatory measures to curb unbridled retail speculation, losses incurred by individual traders in equity derivatives (largely options) are likely to have remained elevated in fiscal year 2026 (FY26), per two brokers who submitted client-level profit and loss ledgers to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) this April.
Despite a slew of regulatory measures to curb unbridled retail speculation, losses incurred by individual traders in equity derivatives (largely options) are likely to have remained elevated in fiscal year 2026 (FY26), per two brokers who submitted client-level profit and loss ledgers to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) this April.
While Sebi's curbs may have impacted participation of smaller players in the equity options segment, the quantum of losses incurred by individual traders in FY26 is likely to remain in line with the ₹1.05 trillion lost in FY25.
While Sebi's curbs may have impacted participation of smaller players in the equity options segment, the quantum of losses incurred by individual traders in FY26 is likely to remain in line with the ₹1.05 trillion lost in FY25.
According to Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey, an analysis of retail losses in the derivatives segment is expected to be released in July, Mint reported last week.
A Sebi study published in July 2025 showed that 8.7 million of 9.6 million individual traders lost a combined ₹1.05 trillion in FY25.
"We expect client losses across large brokers to be similar, going by what we observed at our end," said an official from one of the country's top 10 brokers who submitted data to Sebi in April.
"There is some reduction in the client count for sure, but the quantum of losses incurred by individuals at our brokerage in FY26 was similar to what we recorded in the previous fiscal," the person said, adding that individual clients from his firm had accounted for roughly a fifth of the aggregate individual-level losses last fiscal year.
A query sent to Sebi remained unanswered till press time.
The broking official's assessment is supported by NSE data, which shows that individual share in index options premium turnover stood at 39% in FY26, up from 35.7% in FY25.
This is despite Sebi tightening rules in the equity derivatives segment. The measures included tripling contract size, rationalizing the number of weekly contracts launched per exchange from multiple to one, and doubling the extreme loss margin on the expiry day of weekly contracts, effective from the second half of FY25.
Sebi imposed the measures after observing that individual traders suffered a cumulative loss of ₹1.8 trillion trading largely in index options during FY22-FY24 .
NSE had a market share of 74.7% in index options—Nifty—as of FY26 end, per exchange data. BSE's Sensex options accounted for the rest. However, BSE doesn't provide category-wise turnover segregation like NSE.
“We do not see substantial changes in retail investor losses even after all the measures taken by Sebi were implemented," said another broking official. "The Sebi report is likely to not show material changes as retail investors are still keen on trading derivatives. More importantly, if they lose money in some trades, they also make double the amount as profit in others. That’s a trade-off investors are willing to take."
However, the P&L (profit and loss) accounts may differ between brokers. A bank-backed broker said they have seen a 10% reduction in losses incurred by retail investors while trading derivatives on their platform.
“Our data shows that there is a slight dip in the percentage of people losing money. However, the same cannot be said for the whole industry,” the broking official said.
To be sure, NSE data shows that the number of all investors trading equity options fell to 3.37 million in FY26 from 4.15 million in the previous fiscal year, thanks to Sebi's measures.
The data also shows the number of small investors—those trading up to ₹10,000 —declined to 450,000 in FY26 from 780,000 a year earlier. The count of those trading between ₹10,000 and ₹1 lakh also fell to 800,000 from 1.07 million, while those investing between ₹1 lakh- ₹10 lakh dropped to 1.16 million from 1.34 million.
The number of investors trading between ₹10 lakh and over ₹10 crore remained the same.
"The count of smaller individual traders has probably reduced because of the regulatory actions, but the losses would roughly be the same as derivatives are a zero-sum game," said Rajesh Palviya, senior vice president (derivatives & technical research ) at Axis Securities.
Zero-sum means that money simply moves from one man's pocket to another, with no new wealth creation for investors, as in cash markets.
However, another broker questioned the regulatory methodology, saying consolidating performance across segments might be a better measure to ascertain P&L, as those trading derivatives also trade on cash segment directly and through mutual funds.
"My own belief is that one should not look at performance of individuals only in options as that might not reveal the correct picture," said Ketan Marwadi, managing director (MD), Marwadi Share & Finance Pvt. Ltd.
"Rather, analysing the comparative performance of the same individual (unique client code) across the cash, mutual fund and futures segments would reveal the correct picture of losses. To be sure, there will be elements of speculation who trade only in futures and options, and not cash or MF. But, by this exercise of analysing individual performance across segments, one will be able to isolate those only punting and be more exact in ascertaining the actual P&L (profit and loss)."
Apart from individuals, other participants in equity derivatives include proprietary traders, corporates, domestic institutional investors and foreign investors.