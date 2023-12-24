Markets
Retail versus FPIs, the tug-of-war building in derivatives
Summary
- Even though markets have hit record highs, NSE's Client category—comprising largely HNIs and retail investors—has taken a sizeable bearish position on index futures contracts, mainly the Nifty and the Bank Nifty, while FPIs have a bullish position on them.
MUMBAI : A battle of nerves has built up in India’s derivatives market with foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) betting the indices will rise further, while an opposing camp of retail and wealthy investors is equally convinced they can correct.
