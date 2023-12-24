Retail versus FPIs, the tug-of-war building in derivatives

“Client has become much smarter than FPIs in recent times and I wouldn’t be surprised if they get it right this time around, too," said U.R. Bhat, the co-founder of Alphaniti Fintech. “Corrections happen when early investors press the sell button and this compels investors who entered late on the rally to also offload to protect their profits. While the long-term rally might be intact, bouts of profit-booking because of elevated valuations cannot be ruled out."