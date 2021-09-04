Retiring soon? Sold your home? Now go buy some stocks

While stocks may seem expensive at the moment with the market on a tear, they’re still a worthy way to deploy cash, especially if the time horizon is at least five years. Yes, there’s risk and volatility, but a holding period of at least five years is likely to preserve the cash and then some. And there are areas of the market, such as international stocks, or out-of-favor sectors like energy, where investors can feel like they aren't overpaying.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}