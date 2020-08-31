Revamped Dow’s gap with S&P 500 is set to widen

The S&P 500’s year-to-date increase in 2020 is outperforming the Dow industrials by roughly 8 percentage points—the widest gap since 1932, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Short-term rifts between the two benchmarks aren’t uncommon, said Howard Silverblatt, a senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices, and the Dow and the S&P 500 tend to track each other more closely over longer periods. But this year has been markedly different due to how the pandemic has deepened a split within the market along familiar lines: growth versus value.