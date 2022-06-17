Revlon shares surge on report of RIL weighing an offer2 min read . Updated: 17 Jun 2022, 06:20 PM IST
RIL, controlled by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, is mulling an offer just days after Revlon filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy: Report
Revlon Inc. shares surged as much as 87% in pre-market trading after ET Now, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that Reliance Industries Ltd. is considering buying the cosmetics giant. Reliance Industries, controlled by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, is mulling an offer just days after Revlon filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the publication reported.