In September, the Fed raised rates for the fifth time this year and signaled that additional large increases were likely. Federal Reserve officials raised interest rates by 75 basis points for the third consecutive time and forecast they would reach 4.6% in 2023, stepping up their fight to curb inflation that’s persisted near the highest levels since the 1980s. Fed action is also taking place against the backdrop of tightening by other central banks to confront price pressures which have spiked around the globe.