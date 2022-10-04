'Bitcoin, gold a buying opportunity if..': Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki2 min read . 01:55 PM IST
Robert Kiyosaki, the famed author of the finance book 'Rich Dad Poor Dad,' in a recent tweet said how Bitcoin, gold and silver prices could be a buying opportunity amid strong US dollar if the US Federal Reserve continues to hike interest rates in its bid to tackle inflation.
“BUYING OPPORTUNITY: if FED continues raising interest rates US $ will get stronger causing gold, silver & Bitcoin prices to go lower. BUY more. When FED pivots and drops interest rates as England just did you will smile while others cry. Take care," Kiyosaki said in a tweet during the weekend.
Robert Kiyosaki, the famed author of the finance book 'Rich Dad Poor Dad,' in a recent tweet said how Bitcoin, gold and silver prices could be a buying opportunity amid strong US dollar if the US Federal Reserve continued to hike interest rates.
Will US dollar follow English Pound Sterling? I believe it will. I believe US dollar will crash by January 2023 after Fed pivots. To profit from crash of US $ I bought many more US silver Buffalo rounds. Silver is a bargain.
American businessman and author Robert Toru Kiyosaki is the founder of Rich Global LLC and financial education company the Rich Dad Company.
Global markets have sunk in the past few months as central banks around the world raise interest rates to curb soaring inflation. Risk assets like cryptocurrencies have been especially hard hit as recessionary fears rise.
The dollar began its rise in the first half of the year, and has accelerated recently as investors tend to reward countries whose central banks act aggressively to curb inflation.
In September, the Fed raised rates for the fifth time this year and signaled that additional large increases were likely. Federal Reserve officials raised interest rates by 75 basis points for the third consecutive time and forecast they would reach 4.6% in 2023, stepping up their fight to curb inflation that’s persisted near the highest levels since the 1980s. Fed action is also taking place against the backdrop of tightening by other central banks to confront price pressures which have spiked around the globe.
