Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki warns of silver price crash, plans to trade white metal for gold

Robert Kiyosaki, author of the best-selling Rich Dad Poor Dad series has cautioned investors that silver prices may be nearing a peak and could face a significant pullback before resuming a longer-term uptrend.

In a post shared on X, Kiyosaki urged investors to “be careful,” suggesting that the recent rally in silver has attracted speculative sellers who could trigger a sharp correction. “There will be a major pull back before it begins climbing again,” he wrote, adding that large-scale selling by what he called “silver speculators” could ultimately “crash the silver market.”

Despite the warning, Kiyosaki reiterated his long-standing bullish stance on precious metals, particularly silver. He said he plans to continue buying silver even at higher prices, up to $100 an ounce, but emphasised patience in the event of a market crash. “If and when silver crashes… I will be patient and wait till the silver market tells me what to do next,” he said.

The white metal prices outpaced gold to jump almost 150% last year.

‘Silver believer’ Kiyosaki also reflected on his decades-long association with the metal, noting that he first bought silver at around $1 an ounce in the 1960s and became a “silver believer” when prices rose to $4–$5 an ounce around 1990. His comments underline his belief that silver’s long-term value remains intact, even if near-term volatility intensifies.

A key theme of Kiyosaki’s post was a warning against greed during bull markets. Quoting what he described as “Rich Dad’s wisdom,” he said, “Pigs get fat… hogs get slaughtered,” suggesting that investors chasing rapid gains risk being caught in sharp corrections.

He also questioned the logic of selling silver for cash, arguing that investors ultimately receive US dollars, which he has frequently criticised as weakening due to inflation and rising government debt. Instead, Kiyosaki said he is considering trading silver for gold, framing the move as a potentially “smart” way to preserve wealth within hard assets rather than shifting back into fiat currency.

While Kiyosaki remains firmly positioned in precious metals, his latest message serves as a reminder that even strong believers in an asset class expect corrections — and see patience and discipline as critical to navigating them.