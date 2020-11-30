Ride the stock market momentum, but cautiously: Nirali Shah of Samco Securities

Nifty 50 closed last week with mild gains forming a spinning top candle at the rising channel resistance which hints that the rally is getting tired and may take a pause to consolidate its gains. Though majority of sectoral indices closed in positive, Nifty metal and pharma remained the top leaders. Nifty bank which has been the major driver of the recent bull move, has slowed down in momentum and taken a back seat while pharma and IT seem to be taking the charge. Outlook for the short term is bullish but as the benchmark indices are trading overbought we suggest traders take a defensive stance and lighten the aggressive bets. Immediate support and resistance are now placed at 12750 and 13150, a break below the support may lead to a retest of 12400 and break above 13150 might open targets up to 13400.