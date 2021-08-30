Riding the bull market by reigning in behavioural biases

First is the authority bias. This bias says that subconsciously most of us have a natural tendency to be influenced by the opinion of some authority. This obedience to authority may work well as a shortcut, because for us to experiment and figure out what is right can be very time consuming. However, this may backfire when it comes to investing. This is because of a variety of people and sources having different opinions. In a bull market, there is no dearth of experts and media predicting a crash and giving advice to exit investments. So investors must take a step back and ask themselves if they can name 5 people who have consistently for a period of 5 to 10 years, exited their equity investments before a market crash and entered back at the right time. Investors will struggle to answer this question and as a matter of fact, hardly anyone manages to time the market or make consistently right predictions.