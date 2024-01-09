Rights issue 2024: Genpharmasec shares to trade ex-rights today
The Board of Directors of Genpharmasec Ltd has approved the issue of fully paid-up equity shares by way of a Rights Issue for an amount of not exceeding ₹49 crore
Genpharmasec rights issue 2024: Shares of Genpharmasec Ltd (formerly known as Generic Pharmasec Ltd) will be in focus when the stock market opens on Tuesday (January 09).
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message