Rights issue of Share India to open on March 09, 2023: Check key details

With a market valuation of ₹3,837.25 Cr, Share India Securities is a small-cap business that operates in the financial services industry. The firm has set February 28 as the record date to evaluate the eligibility of shareholders for rights issue of equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each along with rights securities to the eligible shareholders of the company was approved, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 100,000 Lakhs. The company will fund up to ₹804 crore through a rights issue.

