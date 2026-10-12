Rights issue, reverse stock split: Last chance to buy these stocks before record date - Do you own?

Ola Electric and AvenuesAI shares are in focus ahead of corporate actions, with October 12 the last day to qualify. Both companies have fixed October 13 as the record date. 

Sharmila Bhadoria
Published12 Oct 2026, 08:00 AM IST
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Last chance to buy stocks before record date (AI image for representational purpose)
Last chance to buy stocks before record date (AI image for representational purpose)

Rights issue, reverse stock split: Shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd and AvenuesAI Ltd will remain in action during Monday, October 12, trading session due to their upcoming corporate actions. These two firms have fixed record dates for rights issue and consolidation of shares, which is also called reverse stock split.

The two firms have fixed Tuesday, October 13, as the record date for the corporate actions. An investor must own a stock before the record date to qualify for any developments. This effectively makes, Monday, October 12, as the last day to qualify for right issue and reverse stock split.

Last chance to buy today to qualify

Investors must buy Ola Electric Mobility Limited and AvenuesAI if they are willing to qualify for their respective rights issue and consolidation of shares.

Ola Electric Mobility rights issue

Ola Electric Mobility Limited’s board of directors approved offer and issuance of partly paid-up equity shares for an amount equivalent to 1,000 crore via rights issue.

The board has approved 37,02,72,665 rights equity shares each for an amount aggregating to 9,99,73,61,955 (approximately 1,000 crore). Issue price is fixed at 27 per equity share with a face value of 10 each. The issue will also include a premium of 17 per equity shares. The board has fixed Tuesday, October 13, as the record date.

Ola Electric Mobility share price trend

Ola Electric Mobility stock gained 1.83% and ended at 35.13 apiece on Friday, October 9. The EV stock has declined 13% in three months, 30% in one year, and 63% in two years.

AvenuesAI reverse stock split

AvenuesAI’s board of directors approved consolidation of equity shares from the existing 10 equity shares (with a face value of Re 1) to 1 equity share (with a face value of 10) each.

Which means that the company will consolidated every 10 shares (of Re 1 each) into 1 share (of face value 10). It will reduce the number of shares investors hold by nearly 90%, but the the total face value of their holdings will remain unchanged.

The board has fixed Tuesday, October 13, as the record date to determine eligibility of shareholders.

AvenuesAI share price trend

AvenuesAI share price closed 0.67% lower at 14.91 per share on BSE on Friday. Its share price value has declined 12.96% in three months, 22.7% in one month, and 42% in two years.

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