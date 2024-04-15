Rights issues 2024: Sakuma Exports shares to trade ex-rights today — 15th April
Rights issues 2024: Sakuma Exports has proposed to issue 7.89 crore equity shares of face value of Re. 1 each in the rights issues
Rights issues 2024: Shares of Sakuma Exports Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on April 15 (Monday).
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message