Rights shares: 2 multibagger stocks to turn ex-rights in the coming week

In the upcoming week or the first week of August, the shares of Mercury Metals Limited and KCL Infra Project Limited will become ex-rights. The stock will begin trading ex-rights on August 3rd as a result of the Board of Mercury Metals having set August 4th as the record date. The stock will become ex-rights on August 4 as a result of the Board of KCL Infra has declared August 5 as the record date. The ex-date falls one day before the record date and the stocks becoming ex-rights means they are trading without the value of the upcoming rights issue. In order to be eligible for rights issued on the record date taking into account T+2 settlement in India, you must buy the shares at least one working day prior to the ex-date in order to be on the record book of the company which is considered to check the eligibility of the shareholders to get rights issued.

