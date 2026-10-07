RIIL share price surges 9%, up for the second straight day - Can Reliance Industrial Infrastructure stock rise further?

Shares of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure rose 9% amid overall market declines. However, the stock is down 13% year-to-date, largely in sync with a 14% decline in the equity benchmark Sensex.

Nishant Kumar
Published7 Oct 2026, 11:33 AM IST
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RIIL share price jumped nearly 9% in intraday trade on 7 October.
RIIL share price jumped nearly 9% in intraday trade on 7 October. (an AI-generated image for representational purposes)

RIIL share price: Shares of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure (RIIL) surged almost 9% in morning trade on the BSE on Wednesday, 7 October, defying weak stock market sentiment. Reliance Industrial Infra share price opened at 682 against its previous close of 680.55 and jumped as much as 8.7% to an intraday high of 740, looking set to extend gains for the second consecutive session. On the other hand, equity benchmark Sensex declined by 0.75% during the session.

The stock surged on Wednesday, with trading volume more than 5 times higher.

Reliance Industrial Infra share price trend

The stock is down 13% year-to-date, largely in sync with a 14% decline in the equity benchmark Sensex. It hit a 52-week high of 963.65 on 8 October last year and a 52-week low of 620.50 on 30 March this year.

On a monthly scale, the stock is up 6% so far in October after a 10% decline in September.

RIIL's latest financial results

On 15 July, RIIL said its total income declined 18.4% year-on-year (YoY) to 14.92 crore in Q1FY27 from 18.28 crore for the same period, following the completion of certain fixed-term contracts. Net profit for the quarter declined 8.4% YoY to 2.84 crore from 3.10 crore in the same quarter last year.

Can Reliance Industrial Infra stock rise further? Experts decode

According to Aditya Thukral, founder and analyst at AT Research and Risk Managers, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure has been in a corrective mode since the formation of multi-year highs in January 2024.

The correction seems to be still ongoing, and the prices are expected to approach fresh 52-week lows in the months to come.

"All the rallies will continue to get sold off till the time another leg of correction is completed on the downside. The stock is trading below all the major EMAs and is now approaching a resistance zone, which could be an exit opportunity for longs," said Thukral.

View full Image
RIIL technical chart
(AT Research and Risk Managers)

"The stock is in corrective mode, which is expected to continue for some more months before the stock can find a bottom. Existing investors should try to exit near the resistance zone of 720 to 780. Fresh longs should only be executed once we start getting clues of completion of the correction," said Thukral.

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Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

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