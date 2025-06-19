RIIL to Tata Communications: These four stocks are set to trade ex-dividend today

Dividend Stocks: RIIL, Tata Communications, Tejas Networks Limited, and Panasonic Carbon India Co Limited are the four stocks that will trade ex-dividend today, June 19.

The record date of Thursday, June 19, has been set by Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Tata Communications, Tejas Networks Limited, and Panasonic Carbon India Co. Limited for identifying the list of shareholders eligible to receive dividends.

According to the T+1 settlement procedure, investors who wish to benefit from dividend announcements by these companies should have bought shares at least one day before the record date.

Dividend payout and other details Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd. (RIIL)—The company, on April 16, 2025, had recommended a dividend of ₹3.50 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

The dividend, if approved at the AGM, will be paid within a week from the conclusion of the AGM, as per Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd. (RIIL).

Tata Communications—The company's board of directors recommended at its April 22, 2025, meeting a dividend of ₹25 per equity share or 250% considering the face value of ₹10 each, subject to approval of shareholders at the 39th AGM. The dividend, if approved, will be paid out no later than July 10, 2025.

Panasonic Carbon India Co.—The Board has recommended a dividend of ₹12 per equity share (i.e., 120% considering the face value of the share) on fully paid-up equity shares of ₹10 each for Panasonic Carbon India Co. Limited for the fiscal year 2024–2025.

Networks Tejas Limited— The company's board of directors recommended at its April 25, 2025, meeting a dividend of ₹2.50 for each equity share, which has a face value of ₹10 each.

