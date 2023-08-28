comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 28 2023 14:41:48
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,579.95 1.15%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 603 -0.4%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 117.3 0.34%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 572.85 0.46%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 442 -0.42%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  RIL AGM 2023: Reliance added 2.6 lakh jobs in FY23, says Mukesh Ambani
Back

RIL AGM 2023: Reliance added 2.6 lakh jobs in FY23, says Mukesh Ambani

 1 min read 28 Aug 2023, 02:38 PM IST Livemint ,Edited By Dhanya Nagasundaram

Reliance Industries' Chairman Mukesh Ambani announces 2.6 lakh new jobs and strong financial performance at the AGM. Market expects major announcements. Stock prices remain stable.

Reliance AGM 2023 LIVE: Reliance share price traded in the green ahead of the 46th Annual General Meeting of the Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries.Premium
Reliance AGM 2023 LIVE: Reliance share price traded in the green ahead of the 46th Annual General Meeting of the Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries.

RIL AGM 2023: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani, stated that Reliance had created 2.6 lakh new employment in the previous year. Reliance's consolidated revenues were 9,74,864 crore, and Mukesh Ambani expressed his joy at yet another year of outstanding overall performance. In FY23, Reliance's EBITDA was 1,53,920 crore, and its net profit was 73,670 crore.

Reliance Industries has cumulatively invested more than $150 billion in the last 10 years, said Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

RIL begun its 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2023 today at 14:00 IST. The AGM is being held through video-conferencing. Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani congratulated all the scientists of ISRO on the success of the Chandrayaan 3 mission.

The market is expecting multiple announcements in the Reliance AGM 2023 around Future Retail IPO, Reliance Jio IPO, the launch of 5G devices, details around Jio Financial Services and the succession plans of RIL in the future.

Also Read: Reliance AGM 2023 LIVE Updates: Mukesh Ambani starts speech with tribute and congratulations to ISRO for Chandrayaan-3

At 14:26 IST, Reliance Industries share price were trading at 2,464.75 apiece on BSE, down 0.21%.

According to analysts, there are no major traction in the stock prices and currently placed around a key support of 50 ema around previous swing low of 2,450. If these levels are broken then further weakness toward 2,370 whereas any positive development from these key support can trigger move back towards 2,530.

Reliance Industries share price opened nominally higher but traded volatile in early deals on Monday ahead of the company's 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM). The stock opened at 2,474 against the previous close of 2,469.95 and quickly rose 0.32 per cent to 2,477.75. However, the stock soon slipped into the red, falling 0.3 per cent. Around 9:50 am, the stock was up 0.19 per cent at 2,474.70 on BSE.

Also Read: Reliance share price volatile ahead of AGM; investors expect updates on Reliance Retail, Jio IPOs

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 28 Aug 2023, 02:38 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App