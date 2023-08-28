RIL AGM 2023: Reliance added 2.6 lakh jobs in FY23, says Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2023: Reliance added 2.6 lakh jobs in FY23, says Mukesh Ambani1 min read 28 Aug 2023, 02:38 PM IST
Reliance Industries' Chairman Mukesh Ambani announces 2.6 lakh new jobs and strong financial performance at the AGM. Market expects major announcements. Stock prices remain stable.
RIL AGM 2023: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani, stated that Reliance had created 2.6 lakh new employment in the previous year. Reliance's consolidated revenues were ₹9,74,864 crore, and Mukesh Ambani expressed his joy at yet another year of outstanding overall performance. In FY23, Reliance's EBITDA was ₹1,53,920 crore, and its net profit was ₹73,670 crore.
