RIL AGM 2023: Reliance added 2.6 lakh jobs in FY23, says Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2023: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani, stated that Reliance had created 2.6 lakh new employment in the previous year. Reliance's consolidated revenues were ₹9,74,864 crore, and Mukesh Ambani expressed his joy at yet another year of outstanding overall performance. In FY23, Reliance's EBITDA was ₹1,53,920 crore, and its net profit was ₹73,670 crore.

Reliance Industries has cumulatively invested more than $150 billion in the last 10 years, said Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

RIL begun its 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2023 today at 14:00 IST. The AGM is being held through video-conferencing. Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani congratulated all the scientists of ISRO on the success of the Chandrayaan 3 mission.

The market is expecting multiple announcements in the Reliance AGM 2023 around Future Retail IPO, Reliance Jio IPO, the launch of 5G devices, details around Jio Financial Services and the succession plans of RIL in the future.

At 14:26 IST, Reliance Industries share price were trading at ₹2,464.75 apiece on BSE, down 0.21%.

According to analysts, there are no major traction in the stock prices and currently placed around a key support of 50 ema around previous swing low of 2,450. If these levels are broken then further weakness toward 2,370 whereas any positive development from these key support can trigger move back towards 2,530.