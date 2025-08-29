Reliance AGM 2025 LIVE Updates: Mukesh Ambani to address 44 lakh Reliance shareholders; Retail, Jio IPO timeline eyed

Reliance AGM 2025 LIVE Updates: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led oil-to-telecom-to-retail conglomerate is set to hold its 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM) today, 29 August 2025. Ambani will address nearly 44 lakh Reliance shareholders, which will be eyed through Dalal Street.
Market participants will closely track the announcements from RIL’s AGM, as they are expected to shape the company’s roadmap for its next phase of growth against the backdrop of a challenging global geopolitical environment.
From scaling up its digital ecosystem and expanding retail operations to accelerating the clean energy transition, Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s address is anticipated to offer strategic clarity on Reliance’s long-term vision and business priorities.
Stay tuned to our RIL AGM 2025 Live Blog for the latest updates:
RIL AGM 2025 LIVE Reliance Industries’ 48th AGM on August 29 is being closely tracked for clarity on three big themes – the long-awaited Jio IPO, timelines for a retail listing, and progress in the clean energy vertical. The company has set ambitious targets to double its size by FY30, underpinned by expansion in digital, retail, and renewables. Investors will watch for updates on Jio’s 5G rollout, tariff actions that could lift ARPU, and the ramp-up of JioAirFiber, which aims to reach 100 million households. In retail, the focus will be on scaling omni-channel reach and new partnerships, while in new energy, updates on giga-factories, battery storage, and hydrogen projects will be keenly awaited.
RIL AGM 2025 LIVE: Short-term risks exist for RIL stock if announcements underwhelm. The combination of strong fundamentals, value unlocking potential, and reasonable valuations makes pre-AGM buying viable, despite short-term volatility risks. The combination of established cash-generating businesses, emerging growth engines, strong balance sheet, and visionary leadership makes it an ideal long-term wealth creation vehicle.
— Views by Master Capital Services
RIL AGM 2025 LIVE: Reliance share price traded flat on Friday ahead of its 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM) today. RIL share price opened lower at ₹1.384.20 apiece as against its previous close of ₹1,387.65 apiece on the BSE. The stock moved to an intraday high of ₹1,396.50, and a low of ₹1,382.00. Reliance share price was trading 0.02% lower at ₹1,387.40 apiece on the BSE.
