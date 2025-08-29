RIL AGM 2025: Mukesh Ambani aims to make Reliance a deep-tech company, Jio to list in H1CY26; 5 key highlights

RIL AGM 2025: Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, in his speech at the Reliance 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM), revealed the company’s ambitious growth plans, hinting that it is ready to leverage cutting-edge technological advancements, including artificial intelligence, across all segments of its business to turn the company into a deep-tech firm. Meanwhile, Ambani announced that Reliance Jio will make its stock market debut in the first half of the next calendar year (H1CY26).

Reliance Chairman highlighted the resilience of the Indian economy despite significant global uncertainties. He said he believes India's GDP can grow at the rate of 10 per cent annually and its per capita income can grow 4-5 times over the next two decades.

Let's take a look at five key highlights of Reliance's 48th AGM.

Reliance AGM: Key highlights 1. Jio to list in H1CY26 Putting to rest market speculations, Reliance Chairman said Reliance Jio will list in the first half of the calendar year 2026 (H1CY26).

"Jio is making all arrangements to file for its IPO. We are aiming to list Jio by the first half of 2026, subject to all necessary approvals. I am sure that it will be a very attractive opportunity for all investors," said Mukesh Ambani.

2. Reliance Intelligence Mission The Reliance Chairman announced the inception of Reliance Intelligence, highlighting that AI is at the heart of transforming Reliance into a deep-tech firm. Ambani announced a partnership with Google for its Reliance Intelligence Mission.