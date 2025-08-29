 RIL AGM 2025: Reliance Jio IPO to list in first half of 2026

RIL AGM 2025: During the Reliance Industries Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 29, 2025, Chairman Mukesh Ambani revealed that the company plans to list Jio in the first half of 2026. He also mentioned that Jio is preparing for its Initial Public Offering (IPO), which will present a notable opportunity for investors.

"Jio is making all arrangements to file for its IPO. We are aiming to list Jio by the first-half of 2026, subject to all necessary approvals. I assure you that this will demonstrate that Jio is capable of creating the same quantum of value as our global counterparts. I am sure that it will be a very attractive opportunity for all investors," said Mukesh Ambani.

On Friday, Ambani presented five key priorities for Jio's next growth stage, stating that the company aims to connect all Indians through mobile and home broadband, provide digital services to households, digitize businesses using secure platforms, promote an "AI Everywhere for Everyone" initiative, and expand its operations internationally.

Ambani stated that Jio has exceeded the 500 million subscriber milestone.

In the first quarter of FY26 (concluding in June 2025), Jio Platforms achieved a net profit of ₹7,110 crore, marking a 25% increase compared to the previous year, fueled by a 19% growth in revenue, totaling ₹41,054 crore. Significant contributors to this growth were the addition of new subscribers, an increase in Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) to ₹208.8, and strong results in both 5G and home broadband services, with the 5G user base surpassing 200 million and home connections exceeding 20 million.