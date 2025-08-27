RIL AGM 2025 this week: Can it trigger a re-rating in Reliance share price?

RIL AGM 2025: While additional tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump are the major driver for the Indian stock market this week, there is another key event that will guide investor mood — Reliance Industries (RIL) 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM).

RIL 2025 AGM is slated to take place on Friday, August 29, at 2 pm. Like always, investors will be keenly tracking all the possible announcements that Mukesh Ambani is likely to make, especially any update on initial public offers (IPOs) of its telecom arm.

Reliance share price, which entered a downtrend in July, after four months of buying, with the stock of India's most valuable company losing 8% since June end. Now, investors' hopes are pinned on any announcements at RIL's 2025 AGM for a possible revival and re-rating in the stock.

What to expect from RIL 2025 AGM? According to analysts, Reliance Industries’ 48th AGM on August 29 is being closely tracked for clarity on three big themes — the long-awaited Jio IPO, update on FMCG expansion plan, and progress in the clean energy vertical.

Master Capital believes market participants eagerly await clarity on the much-anticipated Jio IPO, as the company reaches maturity with mid-teens growth and improving cash flows.

"Jio's AI projects and expansion of its media and consumer businesses are key long-term drivers of growth, and commentary on these projects from the management will be watched closely," the brokerage said.

Additionally, Harshal Dasani, Business Head at INVasset PMS, said investors will watch for updates on Jio’s 5G rollout, tariff actions that could lift ARPU, and the ramp-up of JioAirFiber, which aims to reach 100 million households.

Meanwhile, he said that in retail, the focus will be on scaling omni-channel reach and new partnerships, while in new energy, updates on giga-factories, battery storage, and hydrogen projects will be keenly awaited.

Can AGM trigger a re-rating in Reliance shares? While positive announcements could buoy Reliance shares, Dasani believes its re-rating hinges on concrete timelines.

"A formal Jio IPO announcement could unlock significant value, given Jio Platforms’ standalone worth estimated at over $100 billion. Similarly, retail monetisation remains an underappreciated trigger that can drive valuations higher," said Dasani.

Global brokerage CLSA said that any indications on the Jio IPO at the upcoming AGM will be a key catalyst, along with its FMCG expansion plan and clarity on its AI strategy.

The recently released annual report emphasised the scale-up of AI services with connectivity offerings, expanding media offerings and the integration of new energy value chains as key focuses for RIL.

Is RIL a stock to buy ahead of AGM? Brokerages and analysts alike remain bullish on Reliance's long-term outlook. CLSA, Jefferies and JP Morgan have recently retained positive views on the RIL share price, with target prices of between ₹1650 to ₹1695.

Historical data shows that Reliance’s shares have often traded sideways or corrected after past AGMs, even when big announcements were made, as execution timelines tend to stretch.

"Fresh buying purely for an AGM trade may be risky, but long-term investors looking at India’s consumption and energy transition themes can use dips as an opportunity to accumulate," said Dasani.

Echoing similar views, Master Capital said that short-term risks exist if announcements underwhelm. "The combination of strong fundamentals, value unlocking potential, and reasonable valuations makes pre-AGM buying viable, despite short-term volatility risks," it added.

Master Capital sees RIL as a long-term wealth creation vehicle led by a combination of established cash-generating businesses, emerging growth engines, a strong balance sheet, and visionary leadership.