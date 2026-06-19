RIL AGM 2026: Reliance Industries share price gains 0.6% ahead of AGM despite weakness in Dalal Street

RIL AGM 2026: Reliance Industries Ltd's (RIL) share price rose 0.6% to its day's high of ₹1,336.00 on 19 June, 2026, ahead of its Annual General Meeting scheduled later today.

Investors will be closely tracking RIL's 49th AGM on June 19, with expectations running high around a potential listing of Jio Platforms, updates on artificial intelligence initiatives, progress in the group's new energy ventures and expansion plans for its retail business.

Moreover, Indian stock markets were trading in the red today following a massive sell-off in IT stocks after Accenture lowered its revenue forecast.

The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate will hold its 49th AGM virtually from 2 pm IST. Among the key announcements investors are hoping for is a timeline for the much-anticipated Jio Platforms IPO. Reports suggest Reliance is evaluating the next steps for the telecom unit's public listing, with market estimates valuing the potential issue at up to $4 billion.

What to expect? The Jio IPO is expected to be the biggest focus area at Reliance Industries' AGM. Last year, the company said it planned to list Jio by the first half of 2026, a timeline that ends on June 30. Investors will be watching for an update, especially amid reports that Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd may soon file draft IPO papers with Sebi. Reliance owns about 66.43% of Jio Platforms, while Meta and Google together hold 17.71%.

Beyond the IPO, investors are likely to seek updates on Reliance's AI ambitions and digital infrastructure expansion. The company recently partnered with Meta Platforms to develop a 168 MW data centre in Jamnagar.

Management commentary on Reliance Retail will also be closely tracked, particularly around expansion, profitability and potential value-unlocking opportunities, including a future listing.

Another key area of interest is Reliance's new energy business, spanning solar manufacturing, battery storage, green hydrogen and electrolyser production. The company has previously said battery production would begin in 2026, while its electrolyser manufacturing facility is expected to be operational by year-end.

Investors will also look for details on capital allocation, investment plans and earnings growth, including progress towards Reliance's target of more than doubling EBITDA by FY27 from FY22 levels.

Should you buy? Domestic brokerage house Motilal Oswal (MOSL) has a buy call on the stock with a target price of ₹1655, indicating an upside potential of 25%.

"We reiterate our BUY rating on RIL with an unchanged TP of ₹1,655. Value unlocking through the impending JPL IPO, ramp-up of quick-commerce offerings under Reliance Retail, higher spreads in the O2C business, and optionality from faster ramp-up of FMCG, AI, Datacenter, and New Energy remain key triggers for the stock," it said.

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MOSL expects RJio to remain the biggest growth driver for RIL (digital services likely to contribute 80% of RIL’s incremental EBITDA over FY26-28), with an 18% reported EBITDA CAGR over FY26-28. This growth will be driven by wireless tariff hikes (built in ~15% in 2QFY27), market share gains, and continued ramp-up of its homes and enterprise offerings, noted the brokerage.

"We value RJio on a DCF implied 11.5x Mar’28E EV/EBITDA to arrive at our enterprise valuation of ₹11.3 lakh crore ($120 bn) for RJio (Wireless + Home broadband). We assign ₹74,000 crore ($8 bn) valuation to other non-mobility offerings under JPL to arrive at ₹12 lakh crore (or $128 bn) enterprise valuation. Factoring in net debt, our equity valuation for JPL stands at ₹10.7 lakh crore ($114 bn). The attributable equity value for RIL, after adjusting for 33.5% minority stake, comes to ₹525/share," highlighted MOSL.