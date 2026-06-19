RIL AGM 2026: Reliance Industries share price gains 0.6% ahead of AGM despite weakness in Dalal Street

RIL AGM 2026: Reliance Industries Ltd's (RIL) share price rose 0.6% to its day's high of ₹1,336.00 on 19 June, 2026, ahead of its Annual General Meeting scheduled later today.

Investors will be closely tracking RIL's 49th AGM on June 19, with expectations running high around a potential listing of Jio Platforms, updates on artificial intelligence initiatives, progress in the group's new energy ventures and expansion plans for its retail business.

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Moreover, Indian stock markets were trading in the red today following a massive sell-off in IT stocks after Accenture lowered its revenue forecast.

The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate will hold its 49th AGM virtually from 2 pm IST. Among the key announcements investors are hoping for is a timeline for the much-anticipated Jio Platforms IPO. Reports suggest Reliance is evaluating the next steps for the telecom unit's public listing, with market estimates valuing the potential issue at up to $4 billion.

What to expect? The Jio IPO is expected to be the biggest focus area at Reliance Industries' AGM. Last year, the company said it planned to list Jio by the first half of 2026, a timeline that ends on June 30. Investors will be watching for an update, especially amid reports that Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd may soon file draft IPO papers with Sebi. Reliance owns about 66.43% of Jio Platforms, while Meta and Google together hold 17.71%.

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Beyond the IPO, investors are likely to seek updates on Reliance's AI ambitions and digital infrastructure expansion. The company recently partnered with Meta Platforms to develop a 168 MW data centre in Jamnagar.

Management commentary on Reliance Retail will also be closely tracked, particularly around expansion, profitability and potential value-unlocking opportunities, including a future listing.

Another key area of interest is Reliance's new energy business, spanning solar manufacturing, battery storage, green hydrogen and electrolyser production. The company has previously said battery production would begin in 2026, while its electrolyser manufacturing facility is expected to be operational by year-end.

Investors will also look for details on capital allocation, investment plans and earnings growth, including progress towards Reliance's target of more than doubling EBITDA by FY27 from FY22 levels.

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Should you buy? Domestic brokerage house Motilal Oswal (MOSL) has a buy call on the stock with a target price of ₹1655, indicating an upside potential of 25%.

"We reiterate our BUY rating on RIL with an unchanged TP of ₹1,655. Value unlocking through the impending JPL IPO, ramp-up of quick-commerce offerings under Reliance Retail, higher spreads in the O2C business, and optionality from faster ramp-up of FMCG, AI, Datacenter, and New Energy remain key triggers for the stock," it said.

Also Read | Indian IT stocks crash up to 7.5% as Accenture trims guidance

MOSL expects RJio to remain the biggest growth driver for RIL (digital services likely to contribute 80% of RIL’s incremental EBITDA over FY26-28), with an 18% reported EBITDA CAGR over FY26-28. This growth will be driven by wireless tariff hikes (built in ~15% in 2QFY27), market share gains, and continued ramp-up of its homes and enterprise offerings, noted the brokerage.

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"We value RJio on a DCF implied 11.5x Mar’28E EV/EBITDA to arrive at our enterprise valuation of ₹11.3 lakh crore ($120 bn) for RJio (Wireless + Home broadband). We assign ₹74,000 crore ($8 bn) valuation to other non-mobility offerings under JPL to arrive at ₹12 lakh crore (or $128 bn) enterprise valuation. Factoring in net debt, our equity valuation for JPL stands at ₹10.7 lakh crore ($114 bn). The attributable equity value for RIL, after adjusting for 33.5% minority stake, comes to ₹525/share," highlighted MOSL.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.