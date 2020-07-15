RIL among world's top 50 most-valued publicly traded firms

RIL had in 2014 expressed its desire to be among the top 50 companies globally by 2017. Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of RIL, had then said, "Over the next three years, the commissioning of each of our large projects in petrochemicals and refining, strengthening of our retail business and the launch of Jio business will propel us closer to our aspiration of being a Fortune 50 company as we complete 40 years of our corporate journey."