Reliance bonus issue: RIL board passes 1:1 issue of free shares with majority votes; Record date fixed

  • Reliance bonus issue: The oil-to-telecom conglomerate has fixed Monday, October 28, 2024 as the record date for the bonus issue.

Nikita Prasad
Published16 Oct 2024, 08:37 PM IST
Trade Now
Reliance bonus issue: RIL board has fixed Monday, October 28, 2024 as the record date for the bonus issue.
Reliance bonus issue: RIL board has fixed Monday, October 28, 2024 as the record date for the bonus issue.

Reliance bonus issue: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL)'s board passed the issue of bonus shares with a majority in e-voting and also fixed the record date. The oil-to-telecom conglomerate said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges on Wednesday, October 16 that it has fixed Monday, October 28, 2024 as the record date for the 1:1 issue of free shares.

RIL board approved the bonus issue in the ratio 1:1 on Thursday, September 5, which was announced during the oil-to-telecom conglomerate's 47th annual general meeting (AGM) late in August. The board also approved an increase in authorised share capital from 15,000 crore to 50,000 crore.

Also Read: Reliance bonus issue announced: RIL board approves 1:1 issue of free shares; 5 key things shareholders must know

“This is further to our letters dated September 5 and October 16 intimating the approval by the members for the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1. In this regard, we wish to inform the company has fixed Monday, October 28, 2024 as the record date to determine the equity shareholders eligible for bonus equity shares of the company,” said RIL in its exchange filing today.

Reliance bonus issue details

This marks Reliance's sixth bonus issue and the first since 2017. Prior to the bonus issue approved in 2017, Reliance issued a 1:1 bonus share in 2009. The bonus shares will be issued by capitalizing from the company's securities premium account, general reserves, or retained earnings. The company's pre-bonus paid-up capital currently stands at 6,766.23 crore, consisting of 676.62 crore equity shares of 10 each, including partly paid-up shares.

After the bonus issue, the paid-up capital will double to 13,532.46 crore, comprising 1,353.24 crore equity shares. The company estimates that 6,766.23 crore will be required to implement the bonus issue, and the final amount will be based on the paid-up capital on the record date.

Also Read: Reliance Industries AGM 2024: RIL to consider bonus shares, Jio-AI cloud to issue 100 GB free storage; 5 key highlights

Reliance Q2 Results

RIL reported a 3.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to 19,101 crore during the July-September quarter from 19,820 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. However, sequentially, or quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the behemoth's consolidated profit rose by 9.5 per cent. In Q1FY25, the company reported a profit of 17,448 crore.

The company reported a two per cent YoY decline in EBITDA to 43,934 crore, while the EBITDA margin shrank by 50 bps to 17 per cent. By the end of Q2FY24, the outstanding debt stood at 3,36,337 crore, compared to 2,95,687 crore.

The revenue rose 0.8 per cent YoY to 2,58,027 crore, compared to 2,55,996 crore in the year-ago period. "Our performance reflects robust growth in digital services and upstream business. This helped partially offset the weak contribution from the O2C (oil-to-chemicals) business, which was impacted by unfavourable global demand-supply dynamics," said Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of RIL.
 

Reliance share price trend

Shares of India's largest company by market cap have provided 15.27 per cent returns to investors in the last one year, against Nifty 50's return of 26.43 per cent and Sensex's return of 22.96 per cent. In a technical note, domestic brokerage JM Financial said, “All major selling in the stock in the last 10 months has ended marginally below the 100-day EMA levels, which is currently placed at ~2,958 levels.”

The stock posted gains for the next five consecutive months after reaching a 52-week low of 2,221.05 on October 26 last year. This year, it has only declined in April (down nearly two per cent), May (down nearly two per cent), and July (down nearly four per cent). On Wednesday, shares of RIL settled 0.78 per cent higher at 2,708 apiece on the BSE.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Oct 2024, 08:37 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsReliance bonus issue: RIL board passes 1:1 issue of free shares with majority votes; Record date fixed

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

155.25
03:58 PM | 16 OCT 2024
-0.4 (-0.26%)

Tata Power share price

460.35
03:58 PM | 16 OCT 2024
-3.15 (-0.68%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

350.85
03:57 PM | 16 OCT 2024
1.65 (0.47%)

Bharat Electronics share price

285.65
03:49 PM | 16 OCT 2024
-3.15 (-1.09%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

HDFC Asset Management Company share price

4,813.30
03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
264.65 (5.82%)

Page Industries share price

46,699.00
03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
409.95 (0.89%)

Dixon Technologies (India) share price

15,294.00
03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
-107.7 (-0.7%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,856.00
03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
-14.05 (-0.75%)
More from 52 Week High

KEI Industries share price

4,381.40
03:52 PM | 16 OCT 2024
-305.5 (-6.52%)

Oil India share price

526.95
03:56 PM | 16 OCT 2024
-32.35 (-5.78%)

Cochin Shipyard share price

1,588.50
03:59 PM | 16 OCT 2024
-83.5 (-4.99%)

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India share price

14,898.50
03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
-772.05 (-4.93%)
More from Top Losers

UTI Asset Management Company share price

1,326.20
03:52 PM | 16 OCT 2024
93.5 (7.58%)

Railtel Corporation Of India share price

438.75
03:50 PM | 16 OCT 2024
30.65 (7.51%)

Amber Enterprises India share price

5,482.90
03:54 PM | 16 OCT 2024
318.95 (6.18%)

Nuvama Wealth Management share price

7,327.40
03:51 PM | 16 OCT 2024
425.8 (6.17%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,405.00-220.00
    Chennai
    77,411.00-220.00
    Delhi
    77,563.00-220.00
    Kolkata
    77,415.00-220.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.