Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries to announce bonus share issue

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), the oil-to-telecom conglomerate led by Mukesh Ambani, is set to make a significant announcement today. The company's board is expected to announce the issue of bonus shares at a 1:1 ratio, marking RIL's sixth bonus issue and the first since 2017.
RIL's stock has seen a substantial surge in recent years and is currently trading above the ₹3,000 mark. Since its last bonus issue in 2017, the company's share price has surged by an impressive 318%, rising from ₹725.65 on September 7, 2017, to ₹3,029.80 as of Wednesday.
RIL share price was trading red, down 0.15 per cent, at ₹3025.35 on September 5, at 11:31 am, on BSE.
RIL has a history of rewarding its shareholders with bonus issues. Previous bonus shares were offered in 2017 (1:1), 2009 (1:1 ratio), 1997 (1:1 ratio), 1983 (6:10 ratio), and 1980 (3:5 ratio). The company has also issued rights shares five times since its listing, though it has never implemented a stock split, according to a Business Today report.
In 2024, RIL's shares have outperformed the broader market, showing a 17% increase compared to the BSE Sensex's 14% rise. The stock reached its 52-week high of ₹3,217.90 on July 8.
Market analysts have varying opinions on RIL's prospects. Bernstein, in a recent note, stated, "Reliance Industries is more of an India theme where retail and telecom will drive growth while O2C consolidates." They raised their target for RIL to ₹3,440. Other major brokerages have set targets ranging from ₹3,300 to ₹3,530, as per a Business Today report.
However, some analysts maintain a cautious stance. ICICI Securities, despite acknowledging potential earnings growth, suggested a target of ₹2,970, citing "high multiples, muted free cash flow yields and return ratios." Antique Stock Broking remains neutral with a target price of ₹3,213, BT reported.
From a technical perspective, JM Financial noted that the RIL stock "has been forming a pattern of higher top higher bottom, a bullish formation," following a decline from its 52-week high. They added, "The stock has started trading above all its key long-term and short-term EMAs, suggesting further strength to prevail."
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess