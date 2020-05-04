NEW DELHI: Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) fell as much as 3.2% in early deals on Monday, as investors found the company's March quarter results, announced last week, underwhelming.

By 12pm, the stock had pared some losses and traded ₹1,442 apiece, down 1.7% from previous close. Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 were down nearly 5% each.

On a consolidated basis, RIL's net profit fell 38.7% to ₹6,348 crore for the quarter ended March 2020, while net sales declined 2.5% to ₹1.51 trillion in Q4 FY2020.

"RIL reported Q4FY20 results that were slightly underwhelming. While refining and retail business did better than expected, the petrochem business disappointed majorly. Even the telecom business fared slightly below expectations with ARPU of ₹130.6 coming in below-expected levels of ₹135-138 that had its impact on topline growth, though lower than expected interest and tax expenses helped bottom line of that business," HDFC Securities said in a note to its clients.

IDBI Capital said, "We cut our earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 13% and 5% respectively for FY21/FY22 respectively owing to lower tariff hike and lower retail profits impacted by covid-19 pandemic."

The brokerage firm has cut target price on RIL to ₹1,528 and downgraded the stock to hold from buy due to limited upside potential from current levelS.

Revenue from retail business rose 4.2% to ₹38,211 crore in the March quarter, while Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) grew 32.9% Y-o-Y to ₹2,556 crore.

However, Reliance Jio Infocomm reported a 177.5% YoY and 72.7% QoQ growth in net profit at ₹2,331 crore for the March quarter. Its subscriber base grew 26.3% to 387.50 million, with each user spending an average of ₹130.60 a month during the quarter, the company said in a statement.

RIL today announced that its telecom business Jio Platforms will receive ₹5,655.75 crore investment from Silver Lake at an equity value of ₹4.90 trillion and an enterprise value of ₹5.15 trillion. This, it said, represents a 12.5% to the equity valuation of the Facebook investment announced on April 22.

The company's deals with BP and Facebook are some of the positives for the stock as the entire net debt could get cleared soon, said analysts.

RIL also plans to raise ₹53,215 crore by selling shares to existing investors, the biggest such fundraising by a company in India, as the energy conglomerate aims to wipe off its massive debt.

"RIL’s funding pipeline is robust. BP fuel joint venture and Facebook are expected to close in Q1 FY2021,the rights issue should start from May-end and Aramco due diligence is also on track. Tower InvIT should also close in Q1, while fibre is under advanced stages of negotiation. Hence, entire adjusted net debt of close to ₹2 trillion can be cleared," said brokerage firm Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd in a note.

