Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >RIL, Future group stocks slip as SC rules in favour of Amazon

RIL, Future group stocks slip as SC rules in favour of Amazon

Premium
Amazon’s key objective is to prevent Reliance Industries from gaining the upper hand in India’s retail market by acquiring the assets of Future Group, which owns more than 1,500 Big Bazaar and fbb stores. (Photo: Reuters)
1 min read . 11:36 AM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • Amazon had agreed to buy a 49% stake in Future Coupons, part of Future Group, in August 2019 on the condition that Future Group does not forge any alliance with Reliance Industries and 29 other entities without obtaining prior consent from the US e-commerce giant

MUMBAI: Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd and Future group fell on Friday after the Supreme Court ruled in favour of Amazon.Inc by holding that Singapore's Emergency Arbitrator award, restraining the 24,731 crore merger deal of Future Retail Ltd (FRL) with Reliance Retail, was valid and enforceable under Indian laws.

MUMBAI: Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd and Future group fell on Friday after the Supreme Court ruled in favour of Amazon.Inc by holding that Singapore's Emergency Arbitrator award, restraining the 24,731 crore merger deal of Future Retail Ltd (FRL) with Reliance Retail, was valid and enforceable under Indian laws.

The Reliance Industries stock fell 1.7% to Rs2,098.75 apiece. Future Enterprises, Future Consumer, Future Lifestyle Fashions, Future Retail, Future Supply Chain - were all down 10% each.

The Reliance Industries stock fell 1.7% to Rs2,098.75 apiece. Future Enterprises, Future Consumer, Future Lifestyle Fashions, Future Retail, Future Supply Chain - were all down 10% each.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

In October 2020, the Emergency Arbitrator, constituted under the Singapore International Arbitration Centre Rules, had passed an interim award in favour of Amazon. The Emergency Arbitrator had directed Future Retail Ltd. to put on hold its transaction with Reliance Retail Ltd. on grounds that it violated Amazon’s contractual rights borne out of an agreement to invest Rs1,431 crore in Future Coupons Pvt.

In March, a single-judge bench of the Delhi high court had held this emergency arbitrator’s order to be enforceable. Future Retail appealed against the order at a division bench of the same court, which stayed it.

Amazon had agreed to buy a 49% stake in Future Coupons, part of Future Group, in August 2019 on the condition that Future Group does not forge any alliance with Reliance Industries and 29 other entities without obtaining prior consent from the US e-commerce giant

Amazon had also approached the Supreme Court against Future Group's retail assets sale to Reliance Industries.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

India’s scooter EV revolution: Top 3 companies in the race

Premium

Revamped tax-filing portal is still giving taxpayers trouble

Premium

Sebi lens on Adani Power’s  proposal  to delist from bourses

Premium

Chip shortage is slowing recovery in Indian auto industry

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!