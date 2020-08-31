RIL gains 3% on buying stake in Future Group for 24,713 crore

MUMBAI: Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd rose 2.7% after the conglomerate announced that subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures will acquire the retail and wholesale, and the logistics and warehousing businesses from Future Group for ₹24,713 crore.

At 1250 pm, the Reliance Industries (RIL) stock traded ₹2,135 apiece, up 0.9% from its previous close, while the benchmark Sensex was down 0.6% at 39229.32.

Acquisition of retail, wholesale and supply chain business of the Future Group makes a strong strategic fit for Reliance's retail business and will help it support millions of small merchants in increasing their competitiveness and enhance their income during these challenging times.

Future Group's portfolio composition in apparel, general merchandise and own FMCG brands will allow for a wider offering to its customers and the acquisition will be subject to approvals from various regulators, shareholders, and creditors, RIL said.

Analysts at Angel Broking in a note said "...We believe that this acquisition by Reliance Industries Ltd. will help the company further consolidate its position in the retail business and make it the undisputed leader in the retail space. We remain positive on Reliance industries Ltd. and have a buy rating on the stock with a target of ₹2,366."

As a part of the deal, Future Group will first merge certain companies carrying on the aforesaid businesses into Future Enterprises Limited (FEL).

The retail and wholesale undertaking of Future Group will be then transferred to Reliance Retail and Fashion Lifestyle Limited (RRFLL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of RRVL.

The logistics and warehousing undertaking will be transferred to RRVL directly.

RRVL is a subsidiary of RIL, carrying on the consumer supply chain business and consumer retail business through its subsidiaries.

Isha Ambani, director, Reliance Retail Ventures, said, "The company hopes to continue the growth momentum of the retail industry with unique model of active collaboration with small merchants and kiranas as well as large consumer brands."

RIL is India's largest private sector company, with activities spanning hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail and digital services.

