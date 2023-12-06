RIL, HDFC Bank, Infosys, and 5 other large caps are 7-25% below all-time highs
Reliance Industries shares are 14.67% below their peak. HDFC Bank is down 7.61%, Infosys by 25.55%, and Kotak Mahindra Bank recovered 4.16% in December so far but remains down 19.35% from its peak.
Indian markets witnessed another stellar rally in today's trading session, with key benchmark indices reaching record highs. The rally, which began during Monday's trading session in response to the ruling party, BJP, victory in three state elections, instilled significant optimism among investors.
