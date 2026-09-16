RIL, HUL, Nestle, Tata Consumer, Hyundai shares on the rise today | Key things to know

Shares of Reliance Industries Limited, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Consumer, Hyundai Motor India, Muthoot Finance, were among the top Nifty 100 gainers during Wednesday’s trading session. The recent rally in these stocks came as part of a wider recovery across the Indian stock market after the previous session’s decline.

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Nifty 100 was up around 0.54% at 24,324 points with Muthoot Finance, Godrej Consumer Products, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank, etc emerging as the top gainers. Meanwhile, Solar Industries, Tata Capital Limited, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Divis Laboratories, etc emerged as the top laggards. Nearly 70 stocks were advancing against 30 stocks that were on declining trend on Nifty 100 at 11:14 am.

Reliance Industries Limited share price today

RIL share price today was trading 1.36% higher at ₹1252.2 per share on NSE with a market capitalisation of ₹16,94,544.50 crore at 11 am. The recent rally in RIL stock has come after the stock witnessed selling pressure over the past five trading sessions. Meanwhile, RIL stock is likely to attract investors' interest amid crude oil price rally and its upcoming investors’ meeting scheduled for this week.

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Hindustan Unilever share price today

HUL stock was trading 1.81% higher at ₹1973.2 per share on NSE with a market capitalisation of ₹4,63,550.86 crore (total) at 11:23 am. The FMCG giant stock is rising on Wednesday as part of wider recovery across the market, and broader bullish sentiment in the FMCG sector stocks. Nifty FMCG was up 1.68% at 45,583.15 points.

Nestle India share price today Nestle India share price was trading 1.66% higher at ₹1384.6 per share on NSE at 11:30 am. The FMCG stock is another beneficiary of the overall positive sentiment prevailing across the Nifty FMCG index. Additionally, the recent update by brokerage Nuvama Institutional Equities on the stock might have also increased investors’ sentiment around the stock. Nuvama has projected a 20% year-on-year jump in Nestle sales growth in the second quarter of financial year 2026-27.

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Tata Consumer share price today Tata Consumer share price was trading 2.14% higher at ₹1006.9 per share on NSE during Wednesday' s intraday trading session. The recent uptick in stock came as Tata Consumer stock declined nearly 10.79% in one month. Tata Consumer Products’ rally today coincides with a wider rally in the FMCG sector stocks.

Hyundai Motor India share price today Hyundai Motor India stock was up 0.42% at ₹2,148.6 per share on NSE at 11:42 am. Its share price touched an intraday high of ₹2,182 per share and an intraday low of ₹2,135.40 per share. Hyundai Motor India share price rally came after the company reported a 23.6% year-on-year (YoY) surge in domestic sales for August.

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Muthoot Finance share price today Muthoot Finance share price was trading 2% higher at ₹2,777.7 per share on NSE at 12 pm. The Nifty 100 stock had touched an intraday high of ₹2,793.90 per share and an intraday low of ₹2,725.20 per share.